This meteor shower may produce massive, bright 'fireballs' in B.C. skies

Photo: pixabay

British Columbians looking to stargaze in the upcoming months will want to mark their calendars for an awe-inspiring meteor shower this spring.

This year's Lyrid meteor shower may produce an impressive display in local skies since the moon will only be six per cent illuminated at its peak, offering near-perfectly dark conditions for optimal viewing, according to Space.com.

The Lyrid meteor shower is one of the oldest recorded meteor showers and is created by the debris of Comet Thatcher, which is expected to be visible from Earth in 2276.

Former H.R. MacMillan Space Centre Astronomer Rachel Wang told V.I.A. in a previous interview that residents can expect to see "10 to 15 meteors (in a dark sky, with good seeing conditions)."

While residents won't see as many shooting stars as they would during the famously productive Perseid shower -- which can see numbers as high as 100 meteors per hour -- they may be able to see "fireballs."

The American Meteor Society adds that the Lyrids usually lack persistent trains, but they can produce "fireballs." A fireball "is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus as seen in the morning or evening sky."

The Lyrid shower takes place between April 16 and April 25 and will peak on the night of April 22.

Lyrid meteor shower hunting tips in B.C. for 2023

To fully enjoy the spectacle, here are a few tips for meteor hunting: