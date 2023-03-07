Burnaby firefighters rescue man from glass awning beneath Metrotown SkyTrain station

Photo: Reddit/Elcim Yildirim. Burnaby firefighters rescue a man from a glass awning above a Metrotown bus stop Tuesday.

First responders were called to Metrotown Tuesday for a man who reportedly jumped from the SkyTrain station and landed on a glass awning above a bus stop.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 12 p.m., according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police spokesperson Sgt. Amanda Steed.

By the time the fire department arrived, the man was lying on a glass awning beneathe SkyTrain station, and firefighters were able to lower him to the ground with a ladder truck, according to assistant fire Chief Darcy Robinson.

Police shut down eastbound traffic on Central Boulevard during the incident, and bus stops on Central Boulevard were closed to buses and pedestrian traffic.

The man's condition is not know, but he is expected to survive his injuries, according to Steed.

She said no foul play is suspected.