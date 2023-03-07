B.C. employers to be required to include salary info in job postings

Photo: B.C. Legislature

The provincial government announced new legislation Tuesday to help with wage transparency.

Once passed, the legislation will require employers to post wage or salary ranges on all publicly advertised jobs. It will also stop employers from asking about applicants' previous compensation.

Employers will also be unable to punish employees who choose to share their pay information with job applicants or coworkers.

They will also be required to post public reports on their gender wage gap. This requirement will start being phased in on November 1, with B.C.’s largest employers having to make the change first. Crown corporations with over 1,000 employees and the B.C. Public Service Agency will need to implement the new reporting requirement this November.

Each November more employers will be required to post reports on their wage gap. The last phase will happen November 2026 when employers with 50 or more employees will need to begin posting those numbers.

The government will have more details and regulations about the reporting requirements for employers, available this fall.

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, says equal work deserves equal pay.

“Today, we’re taking the next step – all employers need to be transparent about what people are being paid to close the pay gap between men and women,” says Paddon.

The legislation aims to help close the gender wage gap in this province. In 2022 B.C. women earned 17% less than their male counterparts, according to Statistics Canada.

The provincial government says the wage gap disproportionately impacts Indigenous women, non-binary people and women of colour.