Kootenay driver caught with beer in hand, 100 empties in back seat

Photo: Twitter / Halton Regional Police - FILE PHOTO

A Kootenay man’s road beer caught the attention of police over the weekend.

RCMP officers in Fruitvale spotted a man leaving a licensed establishment with a beer in hand at 12:10 a.m. Sunday and try to drive away, said a news release.

The officer stopped the man before he could leave the parking lot in the 1800 block of Highway 3B.

The 54-year-old local man had upward of 100 empty cans of beer and a full case of beer in the back seat.

The driver blew a “warn” at the roadside and was given a three-day driving ban.

“I advised everyone against the wheel in one hand, beer in the other, driving technique,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a news release.