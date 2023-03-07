Prince George family assaulted at Red Robin

Photo: Hanna Petersen. The Red Robin location in Prince George.

A Prince George family took to social media to explain how they were attacked by a manager at Red Robin.

In the Prince George Restaurant Review Facebook group, Janet Hillgartner explained she took her family to Red Robin on Sunday night to celebrate her son’s last hockey game of the season.

However, things quickly went downhill when they noticed an alteration that occurred in the kitchen with an assistant manager swearing loudly and shoving one of the kitchen workers who then walked out.

“Service quickly degraded with all of the staff suffering from the poor treatment of their coworkers,” said Hillgartner in the post.

“When my husband suggested that the man apologize for his behaviour towards his staff he became escalated. He then picked up the cheese sauce and chucked it at my husband's chest! And proceeded to attack him in our booth!”

She said two large men came and removed the man and another woman came over to ensure they were OK.

Vice-President of Red Robin Canada, Brain Crawford, then responded to the incident with a statement posted to the Facebook group.

“We were equally horrified to hear that our guests and a member of our team were treated this way,” said Crawford.

He said the manager in question no longer works for Red Robin and they have closed the restaurant for the next day and a half to bring in a counsellor for any team member who would like support.

“Every scheduled team member will be fully paid for this time off to mitigate any impact.”

Hillgartner said she won’t be pressing charges and that her children are doing okay.

“Also, to be clear the wait staff, the kitchen, hosts etc. were all very pleasant and doing their best.”