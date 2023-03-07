Young artists share views on tobacco and vaping for Interior Health

Photo: Interior Health

Four teens, including an honourable mention for a 12-year-old Kelowna teen, have won Interior Health’s vaping poster contest.

The contest, Take a Breath: Teen Voices on Tobacco and Vaping, challenged children in grades 8 to 12 in the Interior Health region to create posters designed to discourage vaping.

“We want to thank everyone who took the time to submit an entry for this poster contest to help raise awareness and help people make informed decisions on this important health topic,” says Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Fatemeh Sabet.

“Smoking tobacco and vaping have significant, proven negative impacts on our health. These posters by youth for youth provide important information about the health risks, and differences between commercial and traditional tobacco use.”

Posters were individually evaluated and scored by youth judges from McCreary Centre Society against a list of criteria. Contestant names were kept anonymous from judges. The winning posters were the ones that received the highest scores.

Give it up for the winners of Interior Health’s 'Take a Breath: Teen Voices on Tobacco and Vaping' poster contest ?



To view all winning posters, learn more about the poster contest, and find tobacco and vaping information for teens, visit https://t.co/aDdCdLfhNq. — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) March 7, 2023

Fourteen-year-old Salmo resident Ruby was one of the winning artists.

“I feel as though it is a real issue in modern-day teen life and can be extremely addictive no matter who you are,” Ruby says. “There are so many disadvantages to smoking and vaping and it can be harmful to everyone's life and body. It is ultimately your decision what you decide to do with your life, but don't recommend vaping/smoking to anyone, even if you believe it'll boost your popularity or confidence.”

Kailyn, 13, from Kitchener, a small community near Creston focused their poster on the importance of ceremonial tobacco for Indigenous traditions and how it differs from everyday tobacco use.

Other winners include Charzhindawa (Chacha), 15, from Greenwood and Lukas, 14, also from Salmo.



Twelve-year-old artist Elizabeth from Kelowna who received an honourable mention says, “it sucks to see people younger and older than me smoke and vape. I don't understand why people do this to themselves.”

Each winner will receive a $150 gift card of their choice. The winning posters are being professionally printed, displayed in hospitals and health centres, and shared with schools throughout the region.