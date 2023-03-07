Prince George has B.C's worst elementary school, report finds

Photo: School District 57. Ron Brent Elementary in Prince George.

Ron Brent Elementary School in Prince George is the worst elementary school in B.C., according to the Fraser Institute’s latest rankings.

The school received a score of 0.2 out of 10 to finish last out of 870 schools assessed. Ron Brent has been consistently ranked the worst elementary school in B.C. for the past five years by the institute.

The analysis found 64.5 per cent of Ron Brent students in Grades 4 and 7 were performing below expectations and 39.5 per cent of tests had not been written.

Several other local elementary schools were near the bottom of the list, including College Heights (862nd), Quinson (845th), and Spruceland (821st).

The Prince George elementary schools that scored the highest were all independent schools - Cedars Christian (133rd), St. Mary’s (141st) and Immaculate Conception (153rd).

Southridge Elementary received the best score among local School District 57 schools, finishing 228th on the list.

The full report is available here.