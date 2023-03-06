Land near Fairmont Hot Springs purchased for conservation

Photo: The Nature Trust of BC Columbia Lake North - Wetlands

The Nature Trust of British Columbia has announced nearly 67 hectares of land has been purchased for conservation in the Columbia Valley.

The land, known as the Columbia Lake North Wetlands, is located at the north end of Columbia Lake near Fairmont Hot Springs. It’s considered ecologically important being home to a rare riparian wetland and many endangered species.

“This property is teeming with life and the benefits these wetlands and forests provide to our planet are nothing short of awe-inspiring,” says Dr. Jasper Lament, CEO of The Nature Trust of BC.

“By protecting the Columbia Lake North-Wetlands, we are able to ensure that the at-risk species within are able to thrive and that its climate benefits continue in perpetuity.”

A crowdfunding campaign was started in November to ensure the protection of the conservation area. Mining giant Teck Resources Limited donated to the campaign helping it over the finish line.

“Teck has set a goal to become a nature positive company by 2030. As part of that commitment, we are working cooperatively to conserve ecologically and culturally important wetlands such as those in the Columbia Valley,” says Jeff Hanman, senior vice president, sustainability and external affairs.

“We are pleased to support the Nature Trust of B.C. to help ensure this internationally recognized wetland area is protected for future generations.”

The protected wetland is one of only three sites in B.C. that are designated as a wetland of International Importance. Canada has a total of 37 of these sites. Wetlands are important to the environment because they regulate and filter water flow, this helps prevent flooding.

This area will protect vital staging areas for waterfowl, winter range for ungulates like elk or moose and strengthen a wildlife movement corridor.