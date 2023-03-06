Suspect sought in downtown Prince George stabbing

Photo: RCMP Prince George RCMP are asking the public's help to identify a suspect in a stabbing downtown on Saturday.

Police were called to a business in the 600-block of Quebec Street shortly after 6 p.m., after a 38-year-old man came in and told staff he'd been stabbed. The victim was transported to the University Hospital of Northern B.C. for his injuries.

“Investigators are looking to the public to help identify the suspect in this investigation. Surveillance video shows the assault happening at approximately 5:50 p.m. near First Avenue and Quebec Street," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said. "The suspect is seen wearing a red hoody, dark coloured pants, and a grey hat with a red bandanna under the hat. If anyone can identify the suspect they can speak with a police officer by calling the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300."

Anyone with security or dash camera video from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca (English only).