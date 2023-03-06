Cyclist dies after collision with dump truck driver in North Vancouver

Photo: Paul McGrath /North Shore News North Vancouver RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision between a dump truck and a cyclist at Lonsdale Avenue and 23rd Street in North Vancouver Monday afternoon, March 6.

A cyclist in her 40s has been killed after a collision with a dump truck driver in North Vancouver Monday morning.

Police officers who were en route to an unrelated call came across the scene at the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 23rd Street at about 10:30 a.m., shortly after it happened. A woman had suffered "significant injuries," said Cst. Mansoor Sahak, spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP.

Officers immediately attempted life-saving first aid, but the woman was declared dead by medical personnel a short time later, said Sahak.

Police are in the process of notifying the woman's next of kin.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, which was pulling a trailer, remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators.

The North Vancouver RCMP's traffic unit and the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service are still on scene at the intersection near Centennial Theatre. The north-bound lane on Lonsdale Avenue remains blocked until further notice, according to North Vancouver RCMP.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision, said Sahak. He said the dump truck was making a right turn from 23rd Street north on to Lonsdale Avenue when the collision happened.

Police have talked to a number of witnesses but are asking anyone else who witnessed the collision or who has video or dashcam footage of it to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 23-4384.

Photos from the scene showed the bicycle still lying in the road with one wheel off and possessions from saddlebags strewn across the intersection.