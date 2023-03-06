Vancouver rental ad offers air mattress in the living room for $750

Photo: Facebook Marketplace This living room with an air mattress is being rented in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for $750.

Those seeking cheap, or even affordable, rent near downtown Vancouver have few options.

A new one has popped up on Facebook's Marketplace, though, with a unique offer for a new roommate.

"You will have the living room by yourself," explains the ad's writer. "[An] air mattress is easier and will provide one."

A photo of the living room shows just how the air mattress would fit in with the room's layout.

The room and inflatable bed are being rented out at $750 per month.

Along with the unusual living situation, the room comes with some restrictions; the new roommate should be male, not smoke or vape, and have no pets.

The living room looks out over East Hastings Street, near Carrall Street. While fitting a second person into the unit may be awkward, the rest of the unit looks relatively standard in the photos attached to the ad. The building also includes a gym.