Maple Ridge homicide victim identified as 55-year-old resident

Photo: RCMP Surinderjit Singh, 55, of Maple Ridge.

Homicide investigators are releasing the identity of a Maple Ridge man whose death has been deemed suspicious.



Ridge Meadows RCMP was called to the 21800-block 122 Avenue at 7:30 a.m. on March 4 after Surinderjit Singh's body was found in a parking lot.



A light grey Hyundai Elantra, believed to be the 55-year-old's vehicle, was found near Dewdney Trunk Road and Acadia Street.

"Mr. Singh's death is not believed to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which took over the investigation.

Investigators believe Singh arrived at the location on March 3 at 9:30 p.m., a day before his body was discovered.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation," says Pierotti. "We are asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Singh on March 3 to contact IHIT as we continue to build a timeline of events."

Anyone who was in the areas where Singh's body or vehicle was found between 8 p.m. March 3 and 8 a.m. March 4 that may have dash cam footage or information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].