Police and ICBC launch month-long distracted driving crackdown

Photo: File photo

ICBC and police are launching an education and enforcement campaign to combat distracted driving through increased enforcement.

In the Southern Interior an average of 30 people are killed each year in distracted driving related crashes. ICBC says distracted driving is a factor in almost 40% of police-reported car crash injuries.

“Safer roads start with each of us making the decision to drive distraction-free. That means putting your phone on do not disturb, programming your GPS before you start driving or leaving your phone in the glove box if you can't avoid the temptation,” says Lindsay Matthews the vice president of ICBC's customer experience and public affairs.

More than 140,000 distracted driving tickets were issued between 2018 and June 2022. Police say B.C. drivers continue to use their electronic devices while driving. A single distracted driving ticket is $368 dollars on top of four penalty points. Drivers with more than two tickets will face much higher fines, up to $2,000.

The new strategy will include radio, digital and social media advertising and volunteers will conduct Cell Watch distributions. These volunteers will remind drivers to not use their cell phones while driving.

“All drivers in the province need to respect other road users, including cyclists and pedestrians. Distracted driving is an unacceptable behaviour that endangers the lives of British Columbians with devastating effects for families and communities," says Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth.