Staff shortage puts Sunday ferry sailings in question

Sailings of the Coastal Celebration ferry could be cancelled Sunday due a staff shortage, B.C. Ferries warned.

B.C. Ferries is warning customers that the Coastal Celebration may cancel sailings starting late afternoon Sunday because of possible crew shortages.

The 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. sailings out of Swartz Bay and the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen are at risk, the corporation said.

Earlier in the day, B.C. Ferries had cancelled sailings of the Salish Heron and Salish Eagle between the Southern Gulf Islands and Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen due to a staffing shortage.

Both of those shortages have been resolved and the vessels are expected to sail as scheduled.

Check B.C. Ferries' current conditions page or its Twitter feed for updates.