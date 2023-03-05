Vancouver coffee shop shares photos of two 'surprise guests' who stopped by this week

Photo: .

"You really never know who’s going to walk in the door for a coffee!" writes Pallet Coffee in the caption of one of their recent Instagram posts.

This is because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Ken Sim walked in a couple of days ago. The Pallet said the politicians decided to stop in at was the local chain's Oak Street location, near West 22nd Avenue.

The pair appear to have had a private conversation at the coffee shop on Thursday, March 2, while Trudeau was in Vancouver.

"Excellent conversation today with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau about the future of Vancouver and how our governments can work together to address challenges related to climate, infrastructure, housing, and public safety," tweeted Sim a couple of days ago.

Trudeau shared a similar statement.

"From housing, to health and safety, to reconciliation, to climate action, to other issues that matter to the people who call this city home, we’re committed to getting results together," reads a caption to a post on his official Instagram account.

Trudeau's post also shares photos of the pair talking to people at the coffee shop.

While in Metro Vancouver Trudeau also held a townhall in Port Coquitlam, spoke with Indigenous health leaders, and made an announcement with Premier David Eby on healthcare funding in B.C.

Trudeau, who spent time teaching in Vancouver, often stops at Vancouver eateries while in town. During the 2021 federal campaign, he even took a turn at the taps at Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro.



