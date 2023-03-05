Vancouver Island man gets 18 years for 'vile, evil and reprehensible' incestuous acts

Photo: Bruce Stotesbury/Times Colonist

A Vancouver Island man who sexually assaulted his children and another child for years has been handed an 18-year prison sentence.

In a decision released on March 3, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker called the 39-year-old man's acts of incest and sexual assault "vile, evil and reprehensible."

The father, who was between the ages of 28 and 35 during the offences, used treats or candy to bribe his daughters in exchange for him touching them or taking child pornography. The offences started when the girls were seven or eight years old. The third victim is the daughter of one of his former intimate partners and was friends with one of his children.

"[He] made a conscious and renewed choice to victimize his own daughters and their friend each and every time that he assaulted them to satisfy his own depraved sexual urges. That choice was made repeatedly over the span of years," wrote Ker.

The man was charged with incest, sexual assault, sexual touching, sexual interference and making child pornography. He was convicted of all eight counts. The offences, except for one, occurred at his home during parenting time.

The offences took place over seven years for one daughter, three and a half for the other, and over six years for the friend.

Court heard one daughter was subjected to forced intercourse up to three times a month. In August 2019, one of the daughters fought off her father. The attacks, which started in 2012, stopped in 2019.

"The offending conduct is insidious, highly blameworthy, and a gross and continuing betrayal of significant trust relationships," wrote Ker, noting the emotional and psychological consequences of these offences will no doubt haunt the victims for years to come.

The father owned a technology business and volunteered in many sporting events in the Greater Victoria area.

He is to have no communication with any of the victims.