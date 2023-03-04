Police investigate stabbing death of 22-year-old man in East Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police in Vancouver say they are investigating a suspected homicide in the city’s Killarney neighbourhood.

The department says in a news release it received reports about a man who had been stabbed around 10 p.m. Friday.

It says officers then responded to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue.

Police say they found 22-year-old Caleb Morin, who was taken to hospital where he later died of his injures.

They say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.