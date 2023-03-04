Police investigate four stabbings throughout Vancouver, one dead

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

Four people have been stabbed in what police believe to be separate incidents during a 10-hour span overnight in Vancouver.

According to the Vancouver police, two of the stabbings happened in the Downtown Eastside, while the others occurred in the West End and in the city’s Killarney neighbourhood.

“These are all very serious incidents that strained the capacity of our front-line first responders,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release. “With assistance from our Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Section, we are continuing to collect evidence that will hopefully lead us to solve each of these crimes.”

Officers were first called around 10 p.m. Friday to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue for a victim who later died of his stab wounds. He has been identified as 22-year-old Caleb Morin.

The death marked the city’s fifth homicide of 2023.

Shortly after, police in the Downtown Eastside responded to a 44-year-old man who arrived at the hospital with serious stab wounds.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages, but it is believed the incident happened between Gore Street and Dunlevy Avenue. The suspect has not been identified.

Three hours later, at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers working in the downtown core responded to a 9-1-1 call for a person being assaulted just south of Davie Village, near Harwood and Burrard streets. A 36-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds was found by police. A suspect has not been identified.

In the final incident, staff at a shelter near Hastings and Carrall Street called the police at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday to report a man in his forties had been stabbed.

The suspect, in that case, was still on scene and was arrested by responding officers. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police believe the four cases do not appear to be connected, and they each remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the VPD.

ORIGINAL: 1:45 p.m.

- With files from the Canadian Press