Province to dole out $1 billion in grants to all 188 municipalities, regional districts

Photo: Shutterstock

The B.C. government announced Friday it will distribute $1 billion to municipalities and regional districts across the province to address infrastructure needs, with $26 million earmarked for Kelowna and $15.6 million for Kamloops.

In a news release, Premier David Eby said B.C.’s communities are growing, putting pressure on infrastructure like community centres, parks and swimming pools.

“To help, we’re proving the single largest provincial investment in communities in B.C.’s history,” Eby said.

According to the province, the Growing Communities Fund will provide one-time funding to all 188 of B.C.’s municipalities and regional districts, with grants distributed using a formula reflecting population size and growth.

Grants will be distributed by the end of March 2023.

“I know that our local governments are working hard to keep up with the growing demands of their communities,” said Anne Kang, minister of municipal affairs, in a statement.

“Through cross-government co-operation, we can address the unique needs in each community to ensure they can thrive into the future.”

According to the province, local governments must report on the use of the money in annual audited financial statements, noting further guidance on the use of funds will be coming in the weeks ahead.

Kamloops will receive about $15.6 million from the province, with $2.8 million earmarked for Merritt, $1.3 million for Barriere and $1.1 million for Sun Peaks.

Vernon will receive $9.5 million, and Lake Country will get $6.7 million.

Kelowna will be receiving $26.2 million in funding, and $10.2 million is earmarked for West Kelowna.

Penticton will receive $7 million. Oliver and Peachland each get $2.7 million, while Osoyoos will get $2.5 million.

The Central Okanagan Regional District will get $6.9 million, with a $4.4 million grant for the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District.

The North Okanagan Regional District will receive $3.9 million, and $3.7 million is earmarked for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will get $5.4 million.

The full list of grant funds allocated to each municipality and regional district can be found here.