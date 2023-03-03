Massive industrial drill bit rolls off moving truck on the Malahat

Photo: . Mounties estimate the drill bit that fell off a moving truck was 18 feet long and weighed between 10,000 and 15,000 pounds. WEST SHORE RCMP

An industrial drill bit weighing up to 15,000 pounds rolled off a moving truck and onto Vancouver Island's Malahat Highway on Friday morning.

Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for about two hours until the drill bit could be removed.

West Shore RCMP said there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged in the incident, which happened at about 11:30 a.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway at Aspen Road.

The drill bit was estimated to be 18 feet long and weighed 10,000 to 15,000 pounds, according to the RCMP.

The transport truck driver remained at the scene and was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act for carrying an insecure load. The fine for insecure cargo is $598.