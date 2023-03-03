FVDED In The Park music festival cancels 2023 event

Photo: .

Metro Vancouver has one less music festival.

FVDED In The Park announced Thursday, March 2, that the multi-day concert event will not return this year.

The news comes several months after another popular summer music festival - the Vancouver Folk Music Festival - cancelled its 2023 event.

"The decision was not made lightly," reads an announcement on FVDED festival's website. "Given the difficulties we're currently facing, it was deemed the best course of action for this year."

Since 2015, FVDED In The Park brings together locals and some of the world's biggest artists at Holland Park in Surrey, including artists such as Tory Lanez, French Montana, The Chainsmokers, and Wiz Khalifa.

This year, FVDED In The Park was set to take place June 23-24, with Jack Harlow and Odesza as headliners.

Now, the music festival is taking a break to plan out its future.

"We could not be more thankful for all the amazing experiences and memories we shared together," says the festival. "You can guarantee we’ll come back with new ideas and concepts for our beautiful city and province."

Those who have already purchased tickets for this year's festival will be automatically given a full refund.