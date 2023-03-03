Interior Health, Avalanche Canada urging extreme caution in BC backcountry

Photo: BC Transportation and Infrastructure

It has been a deadly year in the backcountry of BC and the danger is far from over.

So far this winter season, a dozen people have died in avalanches and Interior Health is urging people to be prepared and extremely cautious in the backcountry.

Ongoing “considerable avalanche danger” is forecasted for many areas of the B.C Interior.

“Being caught in an avalanche is a life-threatening situation that has already claimed 12 lives in the Interior Health region this season,” said Dr. Fatemeh Sabet, IH medical health officer.

“Avalanche Canada continues to forecast a dangerous snowpack. There have been more than double the number of avalanche fatalities compared to the previous season and we are only halfway through the season. We urge everyone thinking of venturing into the backcountry to check www.avalanche.ca and make conservative choices, avoid dangerous terrain and consider delaying a backcountry trip until conditions are safer.”

Avalanche Canada continues to monitor a deep, persistent slab avalanche problem for many areas across the Interior which is causing dangerous and highly unpredictable avalanche conditions. Avalanche Canada is encouraging people to stay away from steep slopes and terrain, and to check the Avalanche Canada website for avalanche conditions and forecasts.

“We are dealing with a complex and very tricky snowpack. A widespread weak layer exists near the base of the snowpack throughout the Interior and it’s been the cause of most of the fatal avalanche incidents this season,” said Ryan Buhler, forecast program supervisor, Avalanche Canada.

“This layer is deep enough that we are unlikely to see clues of instability, like nearby avalanche activity, ‘whumpfing’ or cracking snow. The only way to minimize exposure is to select low-angle, low-consequence terrain and avoid areas where an avalanche could propagate widely. It’s likely that this widespread weak layer will persist for the remainder of the season."

With sunny weather in the forecast, it is expected the snowpack will become even less stable.

"We know sunny weather can create a false sense of security and lure people out into avalanche terrain, even though unstable conditions exist. Even 30 minutes of sun can have a significant impact on the snowpack at this time of year," Buhler said.

Avalanche Canada urges backcountry users to exercise caution and make conservative, low-consequence choices if they decide to travel in avalanche terrain. Backcountry users should always check the avalanche forecast and carry a transceiver, probe and shovel, and be trained to use them.

Avalanche Canada expects these conditions to last for the remainder of the winter season in many areas and potentially into the summer season. They advise using extreme caution if venturing into the backcountry.