Photo: DriveBC

A crash has closed all southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

DriveBC reports the incident between the Okanagan Connector junction and Othello Road exit.

Southbound lanes are closed over a 100-kilometre stretch. Northbound lanes are open, however.

The nature of the incident or any injuries involved is not known at this time.

Motorists are advised to detour via Highway 1 or 3.