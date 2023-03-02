Brrrr: Spring in B.C. will be colder than 'average'

If you were looking forward to spring bringing warmer temperatures, you’ll have to wait until summer.

That’s according to Environment Canada meteorologists who released their spring forecast for the province.

“It's showing a probability of below-average temperatures for the March, April, May period,” says Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The colder-than-average spring is expected to stretch across the entire province of British Columbia.

That's according to a three-month seasonal model, says Sekhon.

"Now that doesn't discount any warm spells that could happen in there, or periods of near normal, it just is talking about the overall trend over a three-month period,” he says.

Northern B.C. is expected to have a cool trend right through the end of March, while temperatures in Southern B.C. could "go either way" between now and the end of the month.

“We're not quite seeing any major arctic air coming down again, but that being said, it's still looking like a cooler trend...” says the meteorologist.

Sekhon notes that spring is a transition season and the weather can change.

“We can see every everything from heat waves in late spring or even April, so it's important to be prepared for all sorts of weather. in terms of cold weather, snow, but also warm weather and even like heavy rain,” he says.

As the days get longer and warm up, Sekhon says British Columbians should be on the lookout for seasonal hazards.