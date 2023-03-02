Coastal GasLink pipeline 84% completed

Photo: TC Energy handout image. Construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline was 84.1 per cent complete, as of Jan. 31.

The Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline from west of Dawson Creek to Kitimat is 84.1 per cent complete, and work in on track to be complete by the end of the year.

More than 510 km of pipe along the 670-km route had been installed as of Jan. 31, an update released by TC Energy said.

“This month, construction on Coastal GasLink surpassed 84% overall completion, keeping us on track to complete Canada’s first direct path to delivering LNG to global markets by the end of 2023,” TC Energy reported. “This incredible progress is due in part to the rapid pace of pipe installation activities in Section 2 and Section 5, which are both nearing 100% of all pipe being installed. Sections 1 and 4 reached 100% pipe installation last year, and with Sections 2 and 5 not far behind, we anticipate that by springtime, half of all sections will have achieved 100% pipe install milestones.”

A total of 5,763 workers were employed along the route, as of Jan. 31, including 1,248 based at Parsnip Lodge near Bear Lake north of Prince George.

Pipeline installation on Section 3 of the project, located from east of McLeod Lake to north of Prince George was 74 per cent complete as of Jan. 31. Section 4, from north of Prince George to northwest of Vanderhoof was finished last year.

“As crews prepare for spring breakup - the time of year when field construction work is reduced due to soft, thawing ground conditions caused by melting snow, we are making significant headway to ensure critical in-stream works are complete before thawing conditions set in, while keeping erosion and sediment control measures top of mind,” TC Energy reported.