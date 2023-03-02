20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected on the Coquihalla Highway today

Photo: DriveBC

Anyone planning to drive the Coquihalla Highway today needs to be prepared.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall today.

According to Environment Canada, “a frontal system will continue moving in from the north today and tonight. Snow is expected to intensify this morning and continue through tonight before easing to flurries near noon Friday.”

People should be prepared to drive to the conditions of the road with reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

The latest road conditions can be found at the DriveBC website.