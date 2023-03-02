RCMP confirm 3 deaths, serious injuries in heli-skiing avalanche

Photo: Contributed

Columbia Valley RCMP now confirm that three skiers were killed in an avalanche in southeastern British Columbia, near Invermere.

In total, there were 10 people caught up in the avalanche and three of the skiers lost their lives, four were injured. Some of the injured are listed in serious condition but are expected to survive.

All of the skiers, with the exception of the guide, are foreign nationals and all parties have now been accounted for.

Initial reports indicated that one person lost their life after an avalanche hit a group of heli-skiers.

The first emergency calls came in at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and emergency crews responded to reports of an avalanche having occurred at noon. The first report was of an avalanche having been triggered in the area of Panorama, BC.

Rescue efforts were carried out by Search and Rescue, Panorama Ski-Patrol. The heli-skiing company that was directly involved, RK Heliski, was also providing assistance with the rescue effort, police said.