Pair of sextortion cases investigated in Kootenays

Photo: RCMP

The RCMP is reminding people to reach out to the police after two recent cases of sextortion in the Kootenays.

An officer with Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report on February 25 about a victim being targetted by an online extortion attempt in Fruitvale.

The victim had sent a nude photograph through a social media account to an unknown suspect after they developed an online relationship. Once the picture was sent, the suspect threatened to post it to the victim’s social media accounts unless they sent a $500 electronic money transfer.

The victim immediately contacted RCMP who told them not to pay the money and to cease all contact with the suspect.

On February 26, another report came in of a similar incident targeting a victim in the Trail area.

The victim said an unknown person had intimate images of the victim taken nine years ago and threatened to post them online.

Police advised the victim to block all contact with the suspect and ensure all their personal online accounts were secure and to not transfer any money electronically to the sextortionist.

In both cases, Mounties investigated but were not able to identify the suspect.

“I recently attended an event that provided information on online extortion. In one reported case, a victim was extorted of $50,000 before the police intervened,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.“Remember that you are not alone. Please reach out to the police immediately if someone is attempting to take advantage of you online. The police can help stop the crime from occurring to you.”

Wicentowich says the best protection is to never send intimate images. “Please remember that this kind of material is easily shared and lasts forever once released onto the internet.”

Anyone concerned about possible online exploitation of children can report it to Canada’s national tip line cybertip.ca.

Part of Cybertip’s efforts is Project Arachnid, a victim-centred platform which searches child sexual abuse material. If CSAM material is identified, the hosting provider is contacted and requested to remove the content. This project has been successful in removing thousands of harmful images from the internet.

“This is a helpful resource for those looking for answers and assistance before contacting the police. Please note that if you know about a child who is in immediate danger or at risk, call your local police detachment immediately,” says Wicentowich