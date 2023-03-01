'Horrific' moment as Vancouver dog electrocuted on sidewalk in Gastown

Photo: @ashtrey5/Twitter Loveable Downtown Eastside pup Titan was accidentally electrocuted by a City of Vancouver street light access panel Feb. 28.

City crews responded to a tense call yesterday afternoon when a loveable pup known to many members of the Downtown Eastside community was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrified access panel.

The panel was on a light pole at the corner of East Cordova and Columbia streets and covered by a caution sign but that didn't prevent the curious dog, Titan.

Witnesses describe the moment as 'truly horrific' on Twitter, but Titan is reportedly recovering well.

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that took place in the Gastown area and immediately dispatched an electrical crew to investigate," the City tells V.I.A. in an emailed statement.

Indeed, witnesses say the City of Vancouver's Traffic and Electrical department were on scene within an hour and the situation was quickly resolved. The City says that crews determined there was an underground short.

"But this should not result in a live pole, especially during the day when the street lights are off," they add. "The pole and box were isolated and crews are trying to determine exactly what happened."

They promise to provide an update as soon as it becomes available but, in the meantime, "are happy to hear that Titan the dog is OK."