No charges approved in massive B.C. money laundering investigation

A major money laundering investigation in B.C. will not result in any criminal charges, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced Wednesday following an independent prosecutor's assessment.

E-Nationalize was considered by the RCMP Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) “to be one of the largest investigations in CFSEU-BC’s history, surpassing even the Jonathan Bacon murder investigation that spanned almost seven years.”

CFSEU stated in April 2019 the investigation was “likely to set an investigative benchmark and precedent for future money laundering investigations by Canadian law enforcement.”

The investigation, said the RCMP, involved “over 400 police resources connected to the file,” which included “the synthesis, correlation and analysis of voluminous amount of complex and technical evidence which was mostly in languages other than English.”

The investigation surrounded money laundering through B.C. casinos involving money transfers from China. It was referenced at times by witnesses at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in B.C.

The investigation was concluded by CFSEU and the Joint Illegal Gaming Investigations Team in early 2021, the BCPS stated. Then, a report to Crown counsel was submitted recommending a variety of charges under the Criminal Code.

"The BCPS concluded that the charge assessment standard had not been met and no charges would be approved," BCPS stated.

However, on Nov. 26, 2021, the B.C. Attorney General issued a directive to the Assistant Deputy Attorney General to retain the services of an experienced criminal lawyer to conduct an independent charge assessment, stated BCPS.

On March 11, 2022, Christopher Considine KC, a Victoria lawyer, was appointed special prosecutor to determine if there existed a “reasonable prospect of conviction.”

Considine has now concluded there was no such prospect, the BCPS stated.

