Four people taken to hospital after avalanche near Invermere

Photo: Google Maps Multiple people are reported trapped after an avalanche near Panorama Mountain Resort, outside Invermere.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

Four people have been taken to hospital from the scene of an avalanche near Panorama Mountain Resort.

BC Emergency health services told Castanet that they received a call at 11:45 a.m. about an avalanche 30 kilometres southwest of Invermere. BCEHS responded with four ambulances to meet helicopters in Invermere.

Paramedics cared for and transported four patients to hospital.

BCEHS did not indicate which hospital the patients were taken to or the extent of their injuries.

ORIGINAL 3:57 p.m.

Emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene of an avalanche near Invermere.

According to the RCMP, reports came in of an avalanche in the area of Panorama Mountain Resort around noon on Wednesday.

Initial reports indicated that multiple people who had been heli-skiing were caught up in the slide.

Numerous emergency resources including search and rescue personnel, frontline RCMP officers and police dog services are on the scene.

Further details will be shared once they are confirmed.

Nine people have died in slides so far this season.

Avalanche Canada warned last week that dangerous conditions are likely to persist in the BC interior well into the spring.

Snow conditions have been compared to the 2002-2003 season, when 25 people lost their lives in BC avalanches.