Nelson police officers face discipline after racism allegations substantiated

A multi-year investigation into allegations of racism against current and former Nelson police officers has substantiated some of the claims, leading to disciplinary action.

Six current and former Nelson police officers are now facing discipline in the case that was sparked by a public complaint.

The Vancouver Police Department conducted the investigation on behalf of the Office of the Public Complaints Commissioner into a 'WhatsApp' chat group matter relating to the alleged posting of inappropriate messages and memes by some members of the Nelson Police Department.

The allegations occurred between 2018 and 2020.

Both current and retired Nelson Police Department members facing allegations of discreditable conduct have had these allegations substantiated. One of the officers also had a neglect of duty allegation substantiated. Initially, eight officers were under investigation, but two current serving members have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The officers involved now have the opportunity to prepare submissions regarding facts they believe mitigate the proposed discipline.

The submissions will be presented at a discipline proceeding, which will take place in the coming weeks. Final discipline will not be handed out until these submissions have been examined.

"Our force has been through a lot already this year, and although these findings are troublesome, we are determined to learn from this and grow as an organization," said Nelson Police chief Donovan Fisher.

According to a joint news release on the City of Nelson website the Nelson Police Department and the Nelson Police Board says, "they have been working hard over the years to build bridges with our diverse community members, providing progressive training to officers and focusing on hiring new officers to improve the department's culture. We want to thank the public for their understanding as this process unfolds."

"These findings should not deflect or paint a negative picture of our forces as a whole, as we have an incredible team, passionate about their work and our community."

Fisher asked the public for patience and understanding as the disciplinary review is completed.