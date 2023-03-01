Tickets for Shambhala Music Festival sell out 24 hours after lineup released

Photo: Shambhala Music Festival

Less than 24 hours after the lineup for the Shambhala Music Festival was released, tickets have completely sold out.

The full lineup for the 24th edition of the Kootenay-based electronic music festival was released Tuesday at noon, and by 11 a.m. Wednesday, organizers announced all tickets had sold out.

Tickets for the July 2023 event were first released back on Sept. 15, 2022.

“To say we are shocked and elated is an understatement,” said Shambhala CEO Neil MacLeod in a statement.

“To sell the entire festival out within 24 hours of the lineup release is monumental. Our team worked harder than ever before to put together a world-class lineup, and we are beyond ecstatic that our guests felt the same.”

Some of the main headliners announced Tuesday include Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chase & Status, Excision, Zeds Dead and Griz. The festival takes place from July 21-24 at the Salmo River Ranch in Salmo, B.C.

More than 100 yet-to-be-announced artists are expected to be added to the lineup over the coming months.

The festival returned in its full form this past July after the pandemic forced its postponement in in 2020, and partial postponement in 2021.

This past November, the B.C. government announced it's providing $200,000 in Tourism Events Program funding for Shambhala this year.

Another long-running Kootenay-based music festival, Kaslo Jazz Etc. Fest, announced its lineup as well on Tuesday. The 30th edition of the Kaslo-based festival will run from Aug. 4-6.

Headliners include Galactic, Allison Russell, Hiss Golden Messenger and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.