BASE-jumper successfully rescued from Stawamus Chief

Photo: North Shore Rescue

A BASE-jumper was rescued after becoming stuck on the Stawamus Chief in Squamish, Tuesday.

After being called in to assist by Squamish SAR, North Shore Rescue's night hoist team successfully extracted the individual.

In a post at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, North Shore Rescue reported that the person had been "entangled in a tree and stuck on down-sloping snow-covered slab with significant fall hazard."

Earlier in the afternoon, Squamish SAR's B.J. Chute told The Squamish Chief the person had gotten stuck and needed rescue, but did not appear to be injured.

Several hours later, the individual was recovered.

This evening, a "single rescuer was inserted using [ a helivac lanyard] and anchored to a tree. The rescuer made their way to the subject, packaged him in a harness, and they climbed back to the insertion point while attached to the anchor," reads the North Shore Rescue Facebook post.

The pair were then hoisted back into the helicopter.

"This rescue was highly technical involving night-hoisting, and the Petzl Lezard — which is a device designed for doing helicopter rescues in a vertical environment," the post continues, adding a thank you to Squamish SAR and Talon Helicopters.