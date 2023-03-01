Suspects use truck to ram RCMP cruiser after Port Coquitlam break-in

Photo: RCMP

Two men are sought by RCMP after breaking into a Port Coquitlam gas station and used their getaway truck to ram into an RCMP cruiser.

A responding officer was sent to hospital as a result of the incident and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now asking for the public's help in finding the suspects and the truck they used in the escape.

Around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, a Mountie was on patrol when they witnessed a break-and-enter in progress at the Pitt River Road Shell station.

One of the suspects was seen walking out of the outlet's convenience store "with items in hand" and saw the police cruiser approaching.

Insp. Darren Carr, Coquitlam RCMP's acting officer in charge, explained the man dropped the items, got into a truck waiting nearby and drove directly into the officer's vehicle.

Carr added the truck, an apparent grey newer-model Toyota Tacoma, was last seen heading westbound on Pitt River Road. A shared image shows the truck then turned south onto Lougheed Highway.

"Police officers often encounter violent situations and put themselves at risk during the execution of their daily duties," he added in a news release.

"Our officers are diligently working to identify and locate the suspects responsible in this blatant disregard for public safety."

The suspects were seen wearing dark clothes and black masks.

RCMP are looking for video evidence of the break-in and the truck's escape from the area of Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road between 4 and 4:45 a.m. This includes dash cam, CCTV, surveillance, cell phone and general video.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file-number 2023-5410.