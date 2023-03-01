Defence accuses key Crown witness of killing Dillon Brown

Photo: YouTube

The lawyer representing the former president of the Devil’s Army motorcycle club has accused a key Crown witness of being the one who killed Dillon Brown at the Devil’s Army clubhouse in March 2016.

On Tuesday, defence lawyer Brent Anderson, who is representing Richard Alexander, accused the former full-patch member of the Devil’s Army — who can only be identified as X — of shooting Brown in the head and placing his body in the trunk of his car.

X, who has been on the stand for four days at Alexander’s first-degree murder trial, calmly denied the allegations.

“I didn’t kill Dillon Brown,” he testified.

X’s account of the events surrounding Brown’s murder are “patently absurd,” said Anderson. Alexander could not have walked into the clubhouse with Brown and shot him in the 30 to 45 seconds it took X to close the gate and come back into the clubhouse.

“I don’t think it’s absurd at all,” X replied.

Anderson accused X of lying about not seeing Brown’s body on the floor and blood splatter on the wall when he entered the clubhouse.

“It makes no sense. You’re lying about this, aren’t you,” said Anderson, who accused X of trying to mislead the jury.

“No,” X replied.

Anderson said X’s testimony that he smelled gunpowder when he reached out to touch Brown was “another totally absurd aspect of the story.”

He suggested X would have walked right through a cloud of gunsmoke to get to Brown’s body. He also suggested that X retrieved the bullet after he killed Brown.

X denied the allegations.

X admitted he was using cocaine that day, was sleep deprived and was concerned about the end of his career.

“You weren’t thinking clearly when you killed Dillon Brown,” said Anderson.

“I didn’t kill him,” X replied.

The defence lawyer showed the jury photographs of X with his arm around Hells Angel Chad Wilson, now dead. The photographs were taken on the long weekend in May 2017, when X became a full-patch member of the Devil’s Army.

X has a big grin on his face, noted Anderson.

“I was in a really good mood,” said X.

In another photograph with other bikers, X is grinning ear to ear, said Anderson.

“I was happy. It was a good day,” said X.

A third photograph shows X on a group ride with members of the Hells Angels.

“You seem quite happy to be in their presence,” Anderson observed.

X agreed.

He admitted he visited Wilson on the Lower Mainland and gave him a present of cocaine. He also visited the Kelowna Chapter of Hells Angels after Brown was killed.

In April 2017, X became aware that police were intercepting his conversations with his wife and had installed listening devices in their home.

Police noticed that on a bookshelf in the living room, on the same shelf as a wedding photo, was a photograph of X with Chad Wilson.

“More than a year after Dillon Brown’s killing, you’re displaying photos of you with the Hells Angels who’d been in the Voodoo Lounge fight,” said Anderson.

X admitted he lied to his wife by pretending not to know why police wanted to interview her. He also lied when he told his wife he had never used her phone. Phone records show X sent more than 1,000 texts on her phone.

X also admitted lying to police in his first statement when he told them he’d never met Brown or talked to him.

Anderson played an audio recording of the interview for the jury. On the recording, a constable asked X to tell her about Brown.

“I never met him. I don’t know who it is,” X told her.

“That was a question you were asked and an answer you gave,” said Anderson.

“Yes,” X replied.

“And that’s what you sound like when you’re lying,” the defence lawyer charged.