Local skier wins Canada Games gold

Photo: Nordic Canada Instagram. Logan Cox of Prince George speaks to the media Tuesday in Brookvale, P.E.I. after he won the para-nordic cross-country skiing 2.5-km classic race. The 16-year-old will be back on the course on Wednesday looking to add to his his gold medal collection in the sprints.

Logan Cox has one-upped his father Bryce at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.

The 16-year-old rose to the top of the class Tuesday when he won the 2.5-kilometre classic para-nordic cross-country ski race at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale. Cox completed the course in 6:48.5.

Thirty-two years ago, Bryce Cox representing Prince George in biathlon on the B.C. team that went to P.E.I, for the 1991 Canada Winter Games. He did not medal in any of his races.

Logan was born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a hereditary condition that causes nerve damage and muscle weakness in his lower limbs.

Logan grew up in Kimberley and has been racing club events as part of the Kimberley Nordic Racers team. He’s part of the NextGen national team in cross-country skiing and also competes in biathlon.

Logan moved to Prince George with his family this school year to attend D.P. Todd Secondary School and Engage Sport North sports school.

“He was so stoked, he was thrilled,” said Tisha Cox, Logan’s mother in Prince George, who spoke to him after Tuesday’s race.

Logan will be back on his skis Wednesday (7 a.m. PT) for the sprint event.

Several other Prince George athletes will get their chance to go for gold over the next few days as the second week of the Games gets into full swing.

The Prince George Judo Club has three athletes competing this week in Charlottetown including 15-year-old Hanna Yin (63 kilogram), 14-year-old Alandra Steiger (63 kg) and 14-year-old Lily McCullough (69 kg).

They begin competition on Wednesday.

In archery, 15-year-old Mason Pollard will represent the Silvertips Archers of Prince George. Pollard is entered in the compound bow class that will start its competition Wednesday morning (5 a.m. PT).