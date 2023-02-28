Trail man arrested after victim shot in face with BB gun

Photo: Contributed

One suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the face with a BB gun Tuesday morning in Trail.

Police in Trail say they responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the face in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

Officers were able to locate the man who had a small bloody wound on his face. The man told police he did not see who shot him but did remember hearing the sound of an air pistol being pumped with air prior to being injured.

The victim was treated on the scene by BC Ambulance paramedics but refused further assessment and refused to provide a further statement to attending officers despite being shot with plastic BBs nine days previous.

Police say they did speak with a witness in the downtown area who informed them a person known to live on the streets was warning an individual was shooting people with a BB gun.

That man was eventually arrested on an outstanding, unendorsed warrant and investigated him for assault with a weapon.

"It is quite shocking to have a second incident occur in the downtown area so quickly after the first. It is difficult for people on the streets to find a safe and secure location to avoid attacks," says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

This attack came nine day after eight youth allegedly shot at pedestrians with toy guns and gelatin BBs while travelling in two separate vehicles.

The BBs apparently hit several people in and around the La Nina Shelter. Police said they appeared to be targeting members of the street population.