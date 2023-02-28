Crash on Highway 3 south of Cranbrook claims a life

Photo: file photo

A crash on Hwy 3 south of Cranbrook claimed the life of one person on the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday at 4:45 p.m., when two vehicles collided on Highway 3 south of the community of Moyie.

Police say an initial investigation found that a southbound Subaru lost control on snowy roads and hit an oncoming tractor trailer.

The front passenger of the Subaru, a 32-year-old man from Vancouver, died at the scene. The driver of the Subaru suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours as police investigated and the wrecks were cleared.

BC Highway Patrol Cranbrook is continuing its investigation and is asking anyone with dashboard camera video of the collision or pre-collision driving to contact them at 250-420-4244.