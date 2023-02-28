Police watchdog called to Burnaby after 'serious injuries' to barricaded man

Photo: Cornelia Naylor. The Independent Investigation Office has been called to Burnaby to investigate serious injuries to a man arrested during a domestic disturbance incident Monday night.

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Burnaby to investigate serious injuries to a man arrested after a domestic disturbance Monday night.

Burnaby RCMP got a report of a domestic disturbance at about 9:30 p.m., according to a news release put out by the Independent Investigations Office.

A man had barricaded himself in a residence with reported weapons, according to the release.

Police officers surrounded the home, and the Emergency Response Team and Integrated Crisis Negotiation Team were called in, the release said.

Attempts to negotiate and deescalate the situation were unsuccessful, according to the release, and the man tried to lower himself from a third storey window shortly after 11:40 p.m.

He was arrested at ground level with help from a police dog and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The IIO has launched an independent investigation into “all aspects and circumstances” of the incident, the release said.

The IIO investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.