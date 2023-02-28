Senior struck and killed by flatbed truck driver in West Vancouver

Photo: . West Vancouver Police and RCMP ICARS investigators on the scene of a fatal collision involving a flatbed truck driver and a senior on Third Street in West Vancouver, Feb. 28, 2023. | Contributed

One man is dead after being struck by the driver of a commercial vehicle in West Vancouver’s Cederdale neighbourhood.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of Third Street, just north of Keith Road.

“The pedestrian was deceased at the scene,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite, West Vancouver police spokesperson. “This is a tragic incident involving an elderly male and the West Vancouver police’s thoughts are with the family at this time.”

West Vancouver police have called in the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, who have closed the street to carry out their investigation. It’s too early to say what happened the incident, Braithwaite said, but the driver was in a commercial flatbed truck.

Images from the scene suggest the driver was southbound at the time they struck the senior. There are no sidewalks on either side of Third Street. The North Shore was under heavy snowfall at the time, but Braithwaite said it was too early to say whether slick road conditions were a factor in the death.

It is a quiet street but Braithwaite said there may have been witnesses to the incident. Investigators will be looking to speak with them, or anyone who may have dashcam or home surveillance footage of the incident.

It also would likely have been a traumatic scene for anyone who saw it, Braithwaite added, and those people should also get in touch with the department’s Victims Services Unit, who can offer support.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to call the department at 604-925-7300.