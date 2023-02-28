B.C. doctor disciplined for hypnosis, psychedelic drug treatments

Photo: pixabay

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC has disciplined a Duncan doctor for using hypnosis and drugs such as psilocybin and MDMA in treatments.

A Feb. 27 college discipline notice said Dr. Paul Michael Harris admitted and/or acknowledged that, between October 2020 and April 2021, he engaged in unprofessional conduct by prescribing medication to an employee without documenting patient-physician encounters, and using non-conventional therapies, specifically hypnosis, outside of an office setting.

In addition, the college said, Harris participated in the use of non-approved substances, specifically psilocybin and MDMA, which were administered by a non-physician as a form of therapy.

“By repeatedly contravening college practice standards, Dr. Harris placed the employee at risk, and therefore, a disciplinary outcome was appropriate,” a college inquiry committee said.

The college said Harris has reached a consent agreement and accepts a reprimand and certain undertakings.

Harris cannot provide medical care or prescribe medication to staff or any person close to him.

He must refrain from the use of non-conventional therapies, specifically hypnosis, outside of an office setting.

He must also refrain from participating with employees in the use of non-approved substances, specifically the use of psilocybin and MDMA, outside of a research setting. And, he must document all patient-physician encounters and maintain office medical records to the standard expected of B.C. physicians, the college said.

The college regulates all physicians and surgeons in B.C. Governed by provincial legislation, its role is to protect the public by establishing, monitoring and enforcing standards of qualification and ethical practice.

A Dr. Paul Harris is listed as a doctor at Duncan’s Phoenix Transformations, which assists clients with opioid use disorder.