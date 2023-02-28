North District Major Crimes deployed to Chetwynd

Photo: file photo ND MCU has taken conduct of the investigation.

On February 27 the Chetwynd RCMP responded to a report of a possibly deceased female in a residence in the East Pine area of Chetwynd.

Chetwynd RCMP front line officers attended immediately and located the body of a 57 year old woman inside the residence. ND MCU has taken conduct of the investigation and continue to work closely in partnership with the Chetwynd RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident, as a suspect was taken into custody without incident states Sergeant Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the BC RCMP Investigators are working closely with partners to determine the motive in this incident, and at this time there is nothing to indicate any threat to the public .

North District Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation, to contact the Chetwynd RCMP Detachment at 250-778-9221.