'Avoid all unnecessary travel': Up to 10 cm of snowfall expected in Metro Vancouver

Photo: Weather Network

Metro Vancouverites are advised to avoid all unnecessary travel due to rapidly accumulating snowfall in the region.

Environment Canada updated its snowfall warning early Tuesday morning as an area of low-pressure moves across the south coast.

Snowfall accumulations of five to 10 cm are expected across Metro Vancouver before the snow eases later this afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow impacted the morning rush hour and will continue to make driving conditions difficult throughout the day, reducing visibility and leading to "slippery road conditions," according to the weather alert.

Thousands of customers in Vancouver and West Vancouver are currently without power this morning and BC Hydro's crews are on site to make repairs.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation has snow and ice technicians stationed at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, "activating the cable collars as necessary to clear accumulations of snow."

There are lane closures on bridges to support snow and ice operations. Provincial bridges and highways may also be closed on short notice to prioritize driver and passenger safety.

Temperatures are expected to drop down to -2 C overnight Tuesday but will feel more like a frigid -6 C with the windchill. Winds gusting up to 15 km/h are expected with cloudy but dry periods overnight.

While Wednesday is expected to be mainly cloudy during the day, rain or snow is expected overnight and continuing into Thursday morning. The flurries are expected to change into rain by Thursday night and continue through Friday and into the weekend.

Drivers are reminded to avoid all unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.