North Vancouver driver stopped for failing to clear snow from vehicle fails roadside screening test

Photo: RCMP

A North Vancouver driver who failed to clear enough snow off her windshield before getting behind the wheel early Sunday morning has been issued a 90-day driving suspension after officers determined the driver was also impaired.

The woman first came to a police officer’s attention in the Edgemont neighbourhood around 6 a.m., said Const. Mansoor Sahak, spokesman for the North Vancouver RCMP.

While the officer was speaking to the driver about the need to properly clear the windshield of snow, the officer noticed she was showing signs of alcohol impairment, said Sahak.

The driver subsequently failed two roadside screening tests.

The driver was issued an immediate 90-day administrative roadside suspension and her vehicle was impounded.