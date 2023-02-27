Vancouver Island business's quick actions helped save woman after overdose: police

Photo: West Shore RCMP. Police administered naloxone spray.

RCMP on Vancouver Island praised a Langford, B.C. business for its quick response to a drug overdose in its bathroom on Sunday, saying a woman’s life was saved as a result.

The business in the 700-block of Goldstream Avenue, near the intersection with Veterans Memorial Parkway, contacted police after the woman locked herself in a bathroom and was not responding to staff.

Officers got through the door and found her slumped over a toilet with a faint pulse, and with evidence of drug paraphernalia in the area.

They recognized the signs of overdose and administered naloxone immediately.

The woman began to wake up and became responsive, and was monitored by police until paramedics arrived and transported her to hospital for further treatment.

She is expected to recover.

“We want to thank both the business staff and RCMP officers for their quick actions which resulted in the woman’s life being saved,” said Const. Andrew Matheson. “It is important that the public be aware of possible overdose situations and know how to respond.

“If you think that someone is having a drug overdose, call 911 immediately.”

Signs of an overdose can include slow, shallow breathing, blue lips and nails, choking or gurgling sounds, cold, clammy skin and tiny pupils.

For more information go to https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/overdose.