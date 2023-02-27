Victim in serious condition following assault at Delta park

Photo: Shane MacKichan. One victim has been transported to hospital and is in serious condition following an assault at Annieville Park in North Delta on Monday.

Delta police are investigating a report of an assault that occurred in North Delta’s Annieville Park just before noon on Monday.

One victim has been transported to hospital for medical treatment and is in serious but stable condition.

According to Delta Police A/S Sgt. Mike Whiteley, it appears to be a targeted incident involving students from Delview Secondary and there are no public safety concerns.

Nearby schools, Annieville Elementary and Gibson Elementary, along with Delview, were initially placed in a Secure and Hold and have since been released.