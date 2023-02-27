Vancouver police arrest wrong man in case of mistaken identity

Photo: file photo

The Vancouver Police Department is apologizing after the emergency response team (ERT) arrested the wrong man.

It was a case of mistaken identity, according to the police; the incident is now going to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC).

The incident happened Wednesday, Feb. 22 when police got information that a man wanted for a violent home invasion in Calgary was in the area of Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard, state the VPD.

"The suspect was considered armed and dangerous, and potentially in possession of a firearm," states the VPD. "Due to the high-risk nature of the arrest, VPD’s ERT was deployed."

In a press release police don't go into details about how the man was arrested or how he was mistaken for the suspect. However, they do note that someone was hit by two rubber bullets (though they don't specify who).

Shortly after arresting the man they discovered he wasn't the man they thought he was.

He was released at the scene of the arrest and was attended to by medical personnel.

In the release, police say they've apologized to the man and support a review of the incident by the OPCC.

Police have not stated how the man was mistaken for the suspect and whether the location of the suspect was ever determined.