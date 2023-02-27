B.C. woman alleges former Delta police inspector sexually groomed her

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati/Delta Optimist. The Delta Police Department is named in a sexual assault lawsuit.

A B.C. woman has filed a lawsuit against a former Delta police inspector as well as the city and police department alleging damages arising from a sexual assault.

In a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Feb. 22, the woman — known only as A.B. — alleges Varun Naidu contacted her via LinkedIn after she expressed an interest in a policing career.

She responded via text with questions, after which Naidu offered to mentor her, the claim alleges.

A.B. alleges Naidu probed her Sikh upbringing and her sexual orientation.

“The purpose of Naidu’s various messages and texts, en masse, was to groom the plaintiff for ease of sexual contact,” said the claim, filed by lawyer Sandra Kovacs.

Named as defendants are Naidu, the Corporation of Delta, Delta Police Board and Delta Police Department.



The claim goes on to say the two met March 2 to discuss the career opportunity. The claim said Naidu asked to speak in private so they went to her car. Then, the claims alleges, Naidu’s conversation became explicitly sexual.

Two days later, the claim said, Naidu called her and suggested “she should pleasure herself on the telephone so he could listen to it and become sexually aroused.”

She became worried as Naidu had her address on her resumé. The court documents say A.B. blocked his number and called the Maple Ridge RCMP.

The claim asserts Naidu was in a position of trust over A.B., and that she was in a vulnerable position.

Further, it asserts, the city and police board, as Naidu’s employers, are vicariously liable for the alleged behaviour.

A.B. says she suffered multiple injuries, including post-traumatic stress disorder, hypervigilance, isolation, distorted thinking, self-sabotaging behaviour, anger and frustration, inability to trust authority and depression.

The situation was subject of an Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner investigation, resulting in a 2019 report.

None of the allegations in the notice of civil claim have been proven in court.

The city and police have not responded to Glacier Media's requests for comment.