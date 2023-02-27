'Snowfall amounts will be highly variable': Alert issued for snow expected across Metro Vancouver

Photo: .

A special weather statement has been issued for Vancouver as highly variable amounts of snow are expected across the region and south coast.

"Most locations can expect 2 to 4 cm," states Environment Canada in the statement. "Some locations may receive none, while others receive near 10 cm."

The area covered by the statement is just Metro Vancouver; parts of Vancouver Island and the central coast have a snowfall warning (an upgrade from a statement).

"There is a small-scale low-pressure system near Vancouver Island which will cause bands of flurries to cross the Metro Vancouver area overnight and Tuesday morning," according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency notes that the highly variable nature of the snow is due to the type of precipitation that's falling. The elevation and proximity to the ocean will also affect how much snow any given location will receive.

"The morning commute will likely be affected," cautions Environment Canada. "Prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions and stay up to date with current forecasts."

This follows the 10 cm of snow that fell in the city this weekend, as measured at Vancouver International Airport.